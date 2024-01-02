The mobile phone market closed 2023 with a curious paradox: Fewer and fewer phones are being sold, but premium smartphones have an increasing share (above $600 according to the scale of our source, Counterpoint Research).

And within that market, to the surprise of few, there are a clear dominator, a follower and several other manufacturers who share the crumbs that the two big ones leave. Surely by the time you are reading this you already imagine who those two greats are.

Indeed. Apple and Samsung.

Almost 90% of the premium market in the hands of the duopoly

Specifically, Apple is that great dominator, with a 71% market share that was even higher last year. And Samsung is the follower, with 17% barely moved compared to 2022.

Between them, they account for 90% of that premium market, leaving the remaining 10% in the hands of other manufacturers, among which three stand out: Huawei, Xiaomi and Oppo. The rest, such as OnePlus, ZTE, Google, Vivo, Honor or Motorola, have lower market shares and are included in that “Others” which adds up to 4%.

Huawei's jump is commendable. The debacle caused by the trade war between China and the United States left him in a delicate position (in Spain he only has a residual presence), but he is achieving results that are surely better than we could have predicted. In part, because of the support he is receiving in his country of origin, which has made him gain quota in the last year.

And that market, the premium telephony market, has only grown in recent years, going from 6% in 2016 to 24% in 2023, although the data for the last quarter are still estimates.

Inflation in mobile telephony in general has contributed so much to this, that in fact it has destroyed the low range that we had before; as

At this point in the movie It is quite debatable that the market for the “premium” range is only $600, but such a low bar at least serves to accentuate the results presented by this market consulting firm. If instead of 600 there were 1,000, they would surely be much more polarized, with Apple and Samsung further strengthening their leadership.

Regarding this “ultra-premium” market, the consulting firm explains that it is the one that is driving this growth, with more than a third of said market… and that “it is most likely that it will continue to grow.” And there, manufacturers that have built a brand strong enough that customers are willing to pay close to four figures for their phones will have an advantage over the rest.

