Lee Jae-myung, the politician who was stabbed in South Korea on Tuesday morning, is the leader of the Democratic Party, the main opposition party to the current conservative government. Lee Jae-myung is 59 years old, he is a lawyer, he has been involved in politics since 2005 and in recent years he has often been at the center of the news and political clashes in the country.

He is the fifth of seven children, born on December 22, 1964 in Andong, North Gyeongsang province. He started working very early, when he was 11 years old, in various factories in Seongnam, an industrial city to which the family had moved in the meantime. When he was 13 he was involved in an accident at work which left him with a permanent disability in one arm. After attending law school, in 1986 he became a lawyer dealing with labor law and human rights. He began to engage in politics in social movements, with the declared aim of curbing the privileges and excesses of those in South Korea who have greater power and supporting the poorest and most vulnerable sections of society.

In 2005, after joining the party that would soon take the name of the Democratic Party, he unsuccessfully participated in some elections, then became mayor of Seongnam for two consecutive terms. In this role he earned a national reputation for an ambitious social welfare program. In 2018 he resigned to successfully run for governor of Gyeonggi province, the most populous in South Korea whose capital, Suwon, is located a few dozen kilometers from Seoul.

Here too Lee Jae-myung stood out for a series of original proposals, including that of a universal minimum income for all and free school uniforms.

In 2022 Lee Jae-myung ran for president in the presidential elections to replace Moon Jae-in from his own party, winning the internal primaries and declaring that his first goal, once elected president, would be to do anything to make increase people's well-being and for South Korea to take a leading role in the fight against climate change. Lee Jae-myung belongs to the more progressive wing of the Democratic Party, but has conservative positions on the rights of LGBT+ people and women's rights.

In the presidential elections he was defeated by a few votes by the conservative candidate Yoon Suk-yeol, of the People's Power Party, against whom he started an intense opposition campaign from then on: he blamed the new president for having reduced democracy in the country , of having increased prices, particularly damaging the poorest groups, and in foreign policy of being too complacent with Japan, the country that imposed an authoritarian and repressive regime in Korea for decades.

On May 7, 2022, Lee declared his candidacy in the by-election, obtaining a seat in the National Assembly and becoming leader of the Democratic Party on August 28 of the same year.

In August 2023 he began a hunger strike to denounce the incompetence of the current conservative government. After almost twenty days without food he was found unconscious in his office due to a drastic drop in blood sugar and was admitted to hospital. A few hours later, prosecutors issued an arrest warrant for him for corruption on charges of having favored a construction company in a public tender for a project between 2014 and 2017 when he was mayor of Seongnam. residential. However, Lee Jae-myung had avoided arrest after a court rejected his request for pre-trial detention in September, pending the start of his trial.

Since he lost the presidential election he has been at the center of various investigations. He has always denied any accusation, attributing responsibility for it to the government which he defined as “a dictatorship of public prosecutors”: therefore accusing it of using the judicial system to intimidate and discredit its political opponents. Several newspapers claim that Lee Jae-myung will run in the 2027 presidential elections.