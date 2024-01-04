The players of Pokémon Scarlet and Purple have expressed confusion over an unused area of ​​the map after the downloadable content (DLC). The expansions, The Turquoise Mask and The Indigo Disk, they took players to new new places. However, they left this area of ​​the Paldea map unexplored, causing speculation and theories among players.

The region of Paldea, despite being mostly surrounded by agua, has a small land mass in its northeast corner which remained inaccessible during the main story. And on the official map of Scarlet and Purple it appears covered by clouds. Although many expected this area to be explored through the DLC expansions, it was not addressed in The Turquoise Mask or The Indigo Disk.

Well, unfortunatly, this comment did not age very well.

The gaming community has launched various theories about the function of this unexplored area. Some suggest it could be a extension of the Kalos region of the sixth generation, based on geographic similarities in the real world. Since Paldea is based in Spain (or also the Iberian Peninsula), and Kalos is based in the French country, it would not be surprising if they connected with what “The Pokémon Pyrenees” are. This hypothesis thus raises the possibility that it connects with the rocky terrain south of the Kalo regions, which is also covered by clouds in the map.

Uncertainty persists over whether this land mass is destined to connect with Kalos. Or, also, if I could be addressed in future map expansions of Scarlet and Purple. The lack of answers has left the community intrigued, and the possibility of future DLCs remains an option on the horizon.

