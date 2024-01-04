With Three Kings approaching, you may be racking your brain thinking about the perfect gift. Video games have an increasing acceptance in our society, so they can be a good option, but perhaps it is much better give a subscription to give away many video games at the same time and at a great price.

If you don't know exactly what the tastes of the person you are going to give a video game to are, their favorite genres and licenses, a great alternative is to give video game subscriptions. In recent years, these services more similar to Netflix have emerged in which you can give access to a variable catalog of titles and the recipient of the gift can try many different games during the time your subscription is active.

Xbox Game Pass

The Xbox Game Pass subscription is one of the most interesting you can give as a gift, as it covers both PC and an Xbox Series X/S console. In this way, you have a total of 525 unique games available in a single subscription.

If the person you are going to give as a gift only has a PC, the specific subscription will work, which can save you a few euros. If, on the other hand, you want it to be valid for both PC and Xbox console, you will have to opt for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

PlayStation Plus

Since it was renewed in the summer of 2022, some of the PlayStation Plus tiers have managed to have a more Xbox Game Pass model, where not only is access to the multiplayer of the PlayStation ecosystem, but it also includes a series of video games under demand.

In the case of PS4 and PS5 consoles, you will need a subscription PlayStation Plus Premium o PS Plus Extra to access the game catalog and titles included in Ubisoft+ Classics. The difference is that the more expensive premium plan also has a collection series of PlayStation classics, so you can make someone like a Gen-Z can experience the same thing as you in your old memories. According to current data, there are a total of 913 unique games on PlayStation Plus.

PS Plus Premium has a monthly price of 16.99 euros, quarterly of 49.99 euros and annual of 151.99 euros. As for PS Plus Extra, it costs 13.99 euros per month individually, 39.99 euros for three months and 125.99 euros per year. In this case, instead of specifically giving away the subscriptions, you will have to buy the equivalent balance and then redeem in the PlayStation Store.