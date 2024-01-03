The movie Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has a shocking ending, but there were plans for it to be totally different.

The film Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings was a box office success, earning more than $432 million in its theatrical run. Now we know that there was an alternative ending where one of the most important characters in history survived.

Warning SPOILERS. When the terrible being known as the Dweller in the Dark manages to break through the door, it sucks the life out of Wenwu (Tony Leung), the protagonist's father and one of the most interesting villains in the entire Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. Now the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Destin Daniel Cretton, said in a recent interview that there was a version of the film in which Wenwu came out alive.

“Some things just work and some things don't. “We are constantly looking for the version of the story that feels most authentic to the characters.” Cretton said. “I mean, even though these characters are operating on a very operatic level, there are still things that you try that just feel like cheating. And that was one of them. But, you know, also at Marvel Studios, anything can happen.”

What is the movie about?

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings introduces a new hero for Marvel Studios. Since a young man who gives up his life and goes to the United States is actually the son of an immortal warrior who possesses ancient objects that give him great power. When the past returns to his life he must face his destiny and prove that there is a hero within him.

Marvel Studios

The cast includes Simu Liu, Awkwafina, Tony Leung Chiu-Wai, Michelle Yeoh, Fala Chen, Florian Munteanu, Ronny Chieng, Dallas Liu and Benedict Wong.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is currently in theaters and the rest of Marvel Studios' films can be seen on the Disney Plus streaming platform.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.