We are used to following the security recommendations offered by telephone manufacturers to be able to recover our mobile devices in case of theft. In most cases, all the settings that any smartphone includes go through one basic condition: that they do not turn off our terminal. Although in recent years we have already found options that allow us to locate them if it has been paid recently, the reality is that if it is turned on, it will always be easier.

And this is the point on which the Organization of Consumers and Users focuses. Specifically, analyzing what are the advantages and disadvantages that a virtual SIM card, known as eSIM, can offer us compared to traditional SIM cards.

Remote location

The previously mentioned organization states on its website that one of the main advantages that an eSIM can offer us over a physical SIM is that in the event that our terminal is stolen, they will not be able to delete the data from the eSIM. So, if our phone is stolen, we will be able to use the remote location functions to identify the exact location where our terminal is, since the thief will never be able to extract our card.

In the case of physical SIM cards, the only thing they have to do once our mobile phone is stolen is remove the card, normally accessible with a paper clip or any other sharp object. From that moment on, the options we have to locate our smartphone are considerably reduced. By opting for options such as eSIM, this task is not possible if you do not have the access data to unlock the terminal.

In addition, other advantages are also listed, such as the fact that the waiting time for portability is considerably reduced. And mobile devices have a much more optimized design, as they do not have to reserve any physical space within the terminal to be able to insert a physical card.

Scan a QR code

It is worth remembering that one of the aspects, along with the previous ones, that has allowed us to promote the use of virtual SIM cards is the simplicity that we can find in the contracting process. We only have to compare the operators, and their corresponding rates, that currently exist in the market and, once chosen, carry out the contracting of the service in question.

Once we have made the corresponding payment, we will be able to download the data from the virtual SIM card by scanning a Q codeR. When we scan it, the installation will be carried out on our terminal and, just a few seconds after making the payment, we will be able to start operating with our new number. No more waiting or intermediate steps. Demonstrating, once again, the versatility and ease of this service.