We already have here the new Windows 11 updateand comes with bad news: the disappearance of the beloved WordPad word processor. Also premieres voice commands in Spanishand other news that we are going to see.

Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 26020 is now available on the Canary channel, and if it doesn't cause problems, everyone will soon be able to download it. Its most relevant novelty is, in reality, a farewell: WordPad will no longer install on clean versions of Windows 11, nor will it be updated. Soon, it will be deleted from the PCs where it is installed, and it cannot be reinstalled.

Released in Windows 95, the free Windows processor is retiring after 28 years of service. Microsoft wants you to use Word (paid) for rich text, and Notepad for plain text. A change with which users lose.

Voice commands in Spanish arrive in Windows 11

Another of the most important new features of this update is Voice command support in 10 new languages, including Spanish from Spain. It will now be possible to give voice commands to Windows 11. Things like “Create a folder” or “Open Paint.”

In addition, we will also have the option of create our own custom commandsassociating a voice command with a series of actions that we can define.

It will even be possible move the mouse cursor to any point on the screen, using voice. To do this we can divide the screen into grids, and say: “go to grid A 15”.

Another novelty is the possibility of pausing the printer while it is printing, and continuing where we left off after changing the cartridge, for example.

Finally, this Windows 11 update fixes some bugs, including the one that caused the use of Copilot to displace the desktop icons.

The new Windows 11 update means goodbye to WordPad, after almost 30 years. As a novelty, voice commands in Spanish. It will soon be available to everyone.