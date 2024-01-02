The villagers in Animal Crossing They are essential elements of the game's charm, Their unique personalities and designs contribute to the overall experience. However, the current limitation of 10 villagers in New Horizons seems restrictive, considering the 413 potential villager options. With a more powerful console, future Animal Crossing games could increase the number of villagers and improve their animations, activities, and impact on the game world.

Throughout the series, villagers have been central to the Animal Crossing experience. The next game could expand them even more. Building on the foundation of New Horizonsthat although iintroduced new elementsalso retained some frustrating aspects of the game.

Villagers are the essence of Animal Crossing. As anthropomorphized “animals,” their adorable designs, unique personalities and relaxed missions are essential. Despite having 413 potential villagers in New Horizons, players are only allowed to rHold up to 10 villagers at a time, which may be perceived as an unnecessary limitation. Furthermore, although visually varied, their capabilities are relatively limited.

The behavior and range of villagers in Animal Crossing are mostly creative choices, but technical restrictions may have played a role as well. The Current Switch may struggle to present a bustling town square with numerous fully modeled and interactive NPCs. With the possible arrival of the Nintendo Switch 2, a future Animal Crossing could overcome these restrictions.

Use the Nintendo Switch 2 to improve villagers could mean an increase in concurrent numbers. Although there are reasons to keep a strict limit on the number of villagers, the next game could increase that limit to 15 or 20. In addition to the quantity, more dynamic villagers could be introduced, with different animations, specific activities and more complex interactions based on factors such as the number of concurrent villagers.

Although the current limitation has its benefits, exploring more ambitious ways in terms of scale and detail, especially with more powerful hardware, could lead to Animal Crossing to new levels without losing its small town charm.

