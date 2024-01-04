The New Year's Eve party at a nightclub in Puente Tocinos (Murcia) almost ended in tragedy after, when it was time to collect coats from the cloakroom, people began to pile up in a very small space.

The tent suddenly collapsed and the partygoers panicked. “One more point and it would have been a big tragedy,” said Teresa, one of the witnesses to what happened.

She remembers the last night with tears in her eyes and still with fear in her body. Those affected have filed a complaint with the organizing company, and in it they also complain about the bad attitude of the security agents.

In 'And now Sonsoles' we have spoken with Ainara Pérez, victim of the avalanche. “I remember it with a lot of stress and anxiety,” she said, and although she tried to leave she couldn't even take a step, she said.

And it was very scary to think that images could be repeated like other cases of avalanches at other parties. Ainara sent audios to her mother fearing that what finally happened could happen.

His mother, Nuria, the first thing she did was get dressed and run out when she heard the messages. “Very scared,” she said.

Ainara said that she was surprised that they did not ask for her ID at the door and also when they bought the tickets, that they could not pay by card, only in cash.

Carlos Quílez has said that there are quite a few irregularities surrounding the company subcontracted for the organization of the party by a restaurant for the celebration of the event, which has all the documents in order.

However, the subcontracted company has been the one that has rented the space for the party, they have assured that there were ambulances, something that is not known to the police but that Ainara assured that they were.