Good news: a battery with eternal youth is not a utopia.

Electric cars for the masses are still a relatively new phenomenon, so the EV has not yet been fully developed. On the contrary, the big breakthrough in battery technology is yet to come. We are waiting for the solid-state battery.

Several manufacturers are busy working on a solid-state battery, including Volkswagen. The Volkswagen Group has created a special company called PowerCo to develop batteries.

PowerCo is again working with the American QuantumScape, which has developed a promising solid-state battery. A new test shows that this battery is hardly subject to degradation. And that is of course an important leap forward.

PowerCo subjected the battery to an intensive 'endurance test' for months and guess what? After more than 1,000 charging cycles, the battery still had more than 95% of its capacity. Assuming an EV with a range of 500 km, this is approximately equivalent to 500,000 kilometers driven in practice.

This is a very nice result, so we would say: bring on that solid-state battery! Unfortunately, the battery is not yet ready for production. That is the next step in development.

It is a matter of time, but unfortunately Volkswagen does not yet dare to mention the dates. So you shouldn't expect Volkswagens with such batteries in the coming years. Please be patient…

