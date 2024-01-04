Telegram, as WhatsApp's main rival in the sector, cannot be left behind and has launched a new update with a series of improvements that seek to reduce the user gap with its main competitor.

The update, which is now available to all users, includes new features in three key aspects: calls, bots and animations. Mention that it was announced on December 31, 2023, but it has begun to be implemented now into 2024.

In the field of calls, Telegram has completely redesigned its platform with New animations and backgrounds that change dynamically based on call status. The new interface requires fewer resources than before and ultimately results in battery savings and better performance on older devices.

Additionally, Telegram has fixed hundreds of bugs and interface glitches, and improved call quality. In 2024, as they say, they will continue to make new improvements to the connection and audio quality.

Another of the most notable novelties of the update is the new message deletion effect, which consists of a vaporization animation reminiscent of Thanos' snap, from the more than famous Marvel movie.

This animation, they say, is available on both iOS and Android and has minimal energy consumption.

Finally, Telegram has made a major update to its bot platform, which allows developers to integrate any type of service into the application ecosystem. Among the new features, Bots can now react to messages, manage reactions, quotes and links, send replies to other chats or topics and much more.

These developments are a clear sign that Telegram is determined to continue growing and gaining ground on WhatsApp. The application, which has more than 800 million users around the world, continues to commit to little by little adding small, but at the same time big improvements to attract new users.