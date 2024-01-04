Monitors are going to take a huge leap in quality this year. LG Display has shown its new OLED panels during CES 2024 and there are also news for the gaming sector. He is already here first panel with a 480 Hz refresh rate, OLED technology and 1440p native resolution.

It is undoubtedly the most advanced monitor panel at the moment, managing to surpass the Samsung alternative that remains at 360 Hz. LG Display has achieved a triangle that we had not seen to date: good image technology with OLED, a refresh rate very high as in LCD monitors and a resolution beyond 1080p, which is already beginning to fall short.

The new OLED panel for gaming monitors will be offered in 27 inches, with a resolution of 2,560 x 1,440 pixels and a response time of 0.03 milliseconds, the lowest in the industry.

Monitors based on this new panel won't exactly be cheap. LG Display further explains that META has been applied to improve reflections. It is a technology that incorporates MLA (microlentes), as is the case with LG's higher-end televisions.

As LG Display explains, this panel will begin to be available during the first half of 2024. It is expected that by summer and by the end of the year we will have monitors with these characteristics available.

In addition to the new 27″ OLED with 480 Hz and 1,440p, LG Display has also launched other OLED panels in different sizes such as 31.5″, 34″, 39″ and 45″. With higher resolutions, although not a speed of 480 Hz allows the generation of about 480 images per second, a rate that is close to the maximum that studies interpret that the human eye can detect in optimal conditions.

If you are looking for an OLED gaming monitor and want to aim for the highest refresh rate, this LG Display panel is the most advanced of the moment.

