It was issued on 2024 MotoGP (provisional) calendar. A record-breaking season is expected! In fact, there are 22 weekends of challenges on the programme. This means 44 races in total, including “long” Grand Prix and sprint races.

It starts in Qatar on March 10th and ends on November 17th in Valencia. Kazakhstan is still expected, which was already on the calendar in 2023 but then cancelled. If it doesn't take place here this year either, the MotoGP will stop in Hungary, at the Balaton Park Circuit. In Italy we race at Mugello in June and Misano in September

Below is the complete 2024 MotoGP calendar:

10 March: Losail, GP Qatar 24 March: Portimao, GP Portugal 7 April: Termas de Rio Hondo, GP Argentina 14 April: Austin, GP United States 28 April: Jerez, GP Spain 12 May: Le Mans, GP France 26 May: Montmelò, Catalan GP June 2: Mugello, Italian GP 16 June: Sokol, GP Kazakhstan 30 June: Assen, GP Holland 7 July: Sachsenring, GP Germany 4 August: Silverstone, GP Great Britain 18 August: Red Bull Ring, GP Austria 1 September: Aragon, GP Aragon 8 September: Misano, San Marino GP 22 September: Buddh, GP India 29 September: Mandalika, GP Indonesia 6 October: Motegi, GP Japan 20 October: Phillip Island, GP Australia 27 October: Buriram, GP Thailand 3 November: Sepang, GP Malaysia 17 November: Valencia, GP Valencia