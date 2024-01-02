New year, new license plate series!

There will be a new license plate series guaranteed in 2024. Unless the sale and import of new cars is suddenly stopped. We estimate the chance of this happening to be small. Since the X series is nearing the end of its existence, the next series is on its way.

A lot more X cars will appear in the coming months. In other words, passenger cars, new or imported, with a license plate starting with X. Mister Kenteken.TV, Jasper Verweij, dares to make a prediction. He thinks that the new license plate series will see the light of day in June of this year, Verweij said in a post on LinkedIn. That is not certain, the RDW also has a finger in the pie.

The actual switch moment is determined by RDW. Normally the series for passenger cars is not published all the way to the end. Because the daily numbers at the end of June can increase significantly by the end of the year, RDW will probably not opt ​​for the end of June to avoid possible postponement of registrations. Jasper Verweij

The RDW does not complete the alphabet. A completely new combination will soon appear. Recently we had the R, S, T combination. The U, V and W were skipped for various reasons and X was born. If you look at the alphabet, Y and Z follow, but the RDW skips these two.

That means a new series. The new license plate series starts with GBB-01-B. That takes some getting used to after all the letter combinations of recent years. The last license plate issued on a passenger car in 2023 was X-609-RJ, for the license plate fetishists among you. This concerns a Peugeot Boxer. Not the sexiest car. The fact that it concerns a passenger car that is basically a commercial vehicle is funny.

This article The new license plate series after X is.. first appeared on Ruetir.