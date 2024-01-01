It seems that there is already an updated date for this Nintendo Switch game. This has been recently announced by its developers. According to what was shared, Evil Nun: The Broken Mask, inspired by The Nunwill arrive on the hybrid console January 25, 2024. It seems to have been delayed a bit since its initial announcement. Its price is €19.99 and its download size is 1.7 GB. For now, no physical edition has been confirmed.

Remember that this is a horror game that places you in a chilling scenario: A ruined school guarded by Sister Madeline, a malevolent nun. Initially lured by the promise of a religious summer camp to make friends, you quickly realize you've fallen into a trap. Not only are you locked up, but you are in constant danger from the nun and her gigantic hammer.

In this Nintendo Switch game the objective is to escape from the school, but as you progress, you discover that you're not the only kid trapped. The game challenges your wits and bravery, forcing you to solve puzzles and mysteries to make your way to freedom and end this nightmare. You have two options: play stealth to avoid detection or confront Sister Madeline directly, triggering an action-packed chase involving gumballs and booby traps.

Every time you play the title it offers a unique experience, thanks to advanced AI that means the nun can find surprising ways to reach you in any corner of the school. The game is an exciting mix of horror, strategy and action and the truth is that it looks really promising.

