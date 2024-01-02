The film already has a director and she has shared her excitement about starting this new “Star Wars” project under the script of Steven Knight, screenwriter of “Peaky Blinders.”

The acclaimed director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy has embarked on a new adventure in a galaxy far, far away, bringing to life the next epic stage of the Star Wars saga. Set more than a decade after “The Rise of Skywalker,” this new film promises to revolutionize the franchise with its focus on Rey, played by Daisy Ridley, who has left an indelible mark on the hearts of fans.

A female direction in the Star Wars universe

Obaid-Chinoy, known for her work on “Ms. Marvel”, has expressed her excitement at directing this project, highlighting the importance of a female perspective in the creation of these stories. “We are in 2024, and it was time for a woman to take the reins to shape a story in a galaxy far, far away,” said the director in an interview with CNN.

Steven Knight: The brain behind the script

The renowned creator of “Peaky Blinders”, Steven Knight, is in charge of giving life to this new chapter of this incredible universe, uniting his narrative talent with the unique vision of Obaid-Chinoy. This collaboration promises to be a fusion of creative genius, taking Rey and the New Jedi Order to new horizons.

Daisy Ridley, who returns to play Rey, has shared her excitement about returning to this universe, calling her experience in “The Rise of Skywalker” her favorite. This new delivery promises explore Rey's evolution and her role in building the New Jedi Orderoffering a new perspective on this iconic character and his impact on the vast universe.

The impact of “The Rise of Skywalker”

Recalling the mixed success of “The Rise of Skywalker,” which despite exceeding $1 billion at the global box office, received mixed reviews, this new film seeks to redeem and expand the saga. With the combination of fresh direction, an innovative script, and a charismatic lead actress, The future of the great space saga seems to be in good hands.

Anticipation grows among Star Wars fans, eager to discover how this new film will influence the legacy of the saga. With a female-led creative team and a story that promises to be as exciting as it is innovative, “King Skywalker” is not just a movie, but a milestone in the evolution of one of the most beloved franchises in the world of entertainment.

The deepening of Rey's character

In the next movie Rey Skywalker, a deeper exploration of Rey's character is expected, not only as a Jedi, but also as a leader. Following the events of “The Rise of Skywalker,” Rey could be facing the challenges of rebuild the Jedi Order, grappling with the Skywalker legacy and forging his own path. This approach would provide an intimate look at your internal conflicts and personal growth.

Another exciting aspect could be the introduction of new villains and allies. The presence of new adversaries challenging Rey and the New Jedi Order could add a level of tension and drama to the plot. Additionally, it would be fascinating to see new characters join Rey in his mission, contributing freshness to the narrative and expanding the Star Wars universe.

Exploration of new worlds and cultures

The Star Wars saga has always been known for its rich setting and diversity of worlds. In the Rey Skywalker movies, there is a great opportunity to explore new planets and cultures, offering viewers a visually stunning and narratively enriching experience. Furthermore, we could see a Greater incorporation of elements from the Star Wars mythology, such as the Force, ancient prophecies, and legendary artifacts, which could lead to exciting new directions in the story. These elements would not only enrich the plot, but also provide deeper connections to the rest of the saga.

These possible directions for the Rey Skywalker movies promise an exciting mix of action, character development, and expansion of the already rich Star Wars universe. With the guidance of Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy and the talents of Steven Knight, The anticipation for these new installments can only grow..