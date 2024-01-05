Researchers at the Boyce Thompson Institute and Cornell University in the United States discovered that acylspermidines, a new type of metabolite — a very small molecule — derived from spermidine — a molecule found in cells — are linked to sirtuins, a family of enzymes that play a key role in aging.

Specifically, spermidine is a molecule found in all living cells, including human cells. It has been shown to have antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, and may help protect cells from damage over time..

Sirtuins, for their part, regulate many functions essential for life, such as metabolism, stress response, and longevity. For its part, it has also been demonstrated that sirtuins decrease with age, and this promotes aging.

The researchers found that acylspermidines are present in the simple organism Caenorhabditis elegans—C. elegans—as well as in mammals, including humans. In the specific case of C. elegans, acylspermidines managed to increase life expectancy and improve general health.

In mammals, acylspermidines stimulated cell creation and DNA repair

How do acylspermidines work? Researchers are not yet 100% sure, but they believe they could act by modulating the activity of sirtuins. When cells do not have enough nutrients, sirtuins are activated and produce beneficial health effects, such as reducing oxidative stress and inflammation.

Acylspermidines could increase the activity of sirtuins which would ultimately help protect cells from damage and delay the aging process.

Taking this into account, you are surely wondering how you can increase the production of acylspermidines. There are several ways and one of them is to consume foods rich in this molecule, such as asparagus, walnuts, aged cheeses and oily fish. Another is to take spermidine supplements that are available in capsule or powder form.

There is no doubt that this discovery is a clear advance in the fight against aging. These compounds They would help delay or even reverse this process so hated by many, but this could also lead to a longer and healthier life.