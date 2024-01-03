The director of the new installment, Adam Wingard, has confirmed that his Godzilla installment will keep some references to the Toho films

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire“, directed by Adam Wingard, is set to be a cinematic experience that fuses the new and the nostalgic. Wingard, a renowned fan of Godzilla's various iterations, has woven a tapestry of references that will delight die-hard Toho fans. In a recent interview with Total Film, the director shared his enthusiasm for the tones and varied interpretations of Godzilla throughout the Toho films. “I love the whole spectrum, particularly the late Shōwa era, with its big ideas and epic fun,” he said. This new installment promises to be a tribute to that epic tradition, including winks for true fans.

Not only Godzilla and Kong steal the show in “The New Empire“. A trio of humans, made up of both new and familiar faces, share the spotlight. Rebecca Hall returns as Monarch linguist and Kong expert Dr. Illene Andrews, joined by Brian Tyree Henry, who plays Apex Cybernetics technician and podcaster Bernie Hayes. They are joined by Dan Stevens, in a new role as Trapper.

Facing colossal threats

In “The New Empire“, Godzilla and Kong face a unknown colossal threat, which not only challenges his existence but that of all humanity. The film delves into the stories of these Titans, their origins, the mysteries of Skull Island and beyond, revealing the mythical battle that forged these extraordinary beings and linked them to humanity forever.

Although Legendary has not announced plans for another MonsterVerse movie beyond “Godzilla x Kong,” the franchise has extended its tentacles to television. In 2023, an animated series starring Kong debuted, “Skull Island“, on Netflix. Additionally, the live-action series “Monarch: Legacy of Monsters” premiered on Apple TV+. These projects represent an exciting development in the MonsterVerse universe.

A success at the box office and beyond

Since its inception in 2021, the MonsterVerse has celebrated box office successes, with each of its four films grossing more than $100 million in the United States and $375 million globally. In total, the MonsterVerse films have grossed $1.950 billion globally.

“Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” opens in theaters on April 12, 2024promising to be a show that combines epic action with a loving homage to classic Toho films.

The latest Godzilla films with Toho, one success after another

The latest movies Godzilla carried out by That one, the Japanese film studio responsible for the creation of the iconic monster, have marked a notable success in the modern era of monster cinema. Since rebooting the series in 2016 with “Shin Godzilla,” Toho has revitalized the franchise, offering a fresh, contemporary take on the monster that has captured viewers' imaginations for decades. “Shin Godzilla” was a triumph at both the box office and critics, winning the Japanese Academy Award for Best Filmwhich demonstrates its quality and popularity, in addition the new delivery, Godzilla: Minus One, seems to follow the success of the previous one thanks to a great reception from the public and press.

Toho's strategy for these new films has been to mix the nostalgic charm of the original Godzilla with modern storytelling and visuals, appealing to a new generation of fans and long-time fans. This is reflected in the collections and the reception of the public, consolidating Godzilla not only as an icon of monster cinema, but as a relevant cultural phenomenon in the 21st century. The success of these films has also influenced the international scene, inspiring Hollywood and other filmmakers to explore and expand the monster genre, thus demonstrating the lasting impact of Godzilla y That one in global cinema.