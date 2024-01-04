At Ruetir.com we inform you about how it would affect the Pokémon Bank and more services. We talked about the closure of online services by Nintendo. They are not news focused not on Switch but on the closure of the 3DS and Wii U online.

We already know that Nintendo It already has a date for the end of its online services: will stop working early April 2024. However, it seems that there are companies interested in following the formula of the classic Nintendo 3DS.

We talk about the console AYANEO FLIP KB y DS, which follows in the wake of the Nintendo portable. Today new details have been confirmed thanks to its official Indiegogo page.

You have them below:

AYANEO FLIP KB and DS on Indiegogo: AYANEO has announced the opening of the Indiegogo page for its upcoming laptop PCs, FLIP KB and DS, both with folding screens.

Characteristics of the page: Primarily informative, it shows the specifications and operation of both devices, offering the option to subscribe to receive updates.

Differences between FLIP KB and DS: FLIP KB: Includes a full keyboard, Hall joysticks, controller buttons, and an optical finger mouse. FLIP DS: Similar to a Nintendo DS or 3DS, it features a second touch screen and controller.

Shared specifications: Seven-inch 120Hz, 1080p display. AMD Ryzen 7 7840U processor and six-axis gyroscope. Screen positions of 120, 150 and 180 degrees.

Background on Indiegogo: AYANEO had already presented the AYANEO Slide in November 2023, a Windows PC with similarities to the T-Mobile Sidekick or PSP Go.

For now there are no more details available, but you can take a look at their Indiegogo page.

