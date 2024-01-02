Jonathan Majors as Kang

Marvel Studios could change course with Kang! After the recent trial of Jonathan Majors, a new actor is the number one candidate to replace him.

After the verdict that declared Jonathan Majors guilty of two misdemeanors of harassment and assault, the relationship between the actor and Marvel Studios has ended. So they can eliminate Kang from future installments or choose another actor to play him. Something that has already happened in the UCM with important characters such as Bruce Banner / Hulk (Edward Norton – Mark Ruffalo) or James 'Rhodey' Rhodes / War Machine (Terrence Howard – Don Cheadle).

According to expert Daniel Richtman, Colman Domingoa versatile and award-winning actor known for his outstanding performances in various films such as The Mother of the Blues (2020), Candyman (2021), The Color Purple (2023) and series such as Fear the Walking Dead, Euphoria and The Knick, is being considered to take the role.

Colman Domingo cordonpress

Have they changed the strategy with Avengers 5?

After the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania (2023), Kang's character had remained the great villain of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which is why they were going to release Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but After the poor box office performance of the third installment of Ant-Man and the events of Loki, it seems that Kang could stay in second place and even stop being a threat. But if they hire Colman Domingo to replace Jonathan Majors, they may go ahead with the plans they had.

Although rumors suggest that Avengers 5 will be Secret Wars: Part 1 and that Kang will no longer be important, but instead Doctor Doom will appear as the heroes' great rival. So, the only thing that is clear is that he has to make important decisions and quickly. Since for now, we don't even know the official casting of The Fantastic Four (2025) and the film will hit theaters in a year and a half.

Do you think Colman Domingo is a good option to be the new Kang? Leave me your opinion in the comments. While we discover all the information about the plans he has for this character, you can review all the UCM installments on Disney Plus with this link.

David Larrad

He studied Audiovisual Production of Shows and Television at the Foundation for Audiovisual Education. She completed a Master of Graphic and 3D Design.