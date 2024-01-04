Know the Most popular item from The Indigo Disc in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple It will undoubtedly give you a much easier adventure.

It is true that the expansion is full of challenges such as Levi's difficult challenge from the High Command or improving all areas of the Bidome. You'll even have to do Group Missions to get Legendaries.

But things will get a lot easier when you know about a feature that seems to have broken the game. And the players couldn't be happier about it.

He Most popular item from The Indigo Disc in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

It is true that the new expansion brought many important elements. This includes the return of some powerful Pokémon, the arrival of new legendaries, and the discovery of a new type.

However, the community does not stop talking about what many consider the Most popular item from The Indigo Disc in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. And perhaps it is the most cheated of the entire series.

This is the Item Printer, a machine that allows you to obtain random items. The impressive thing is that no item seems to be left off the list, so you can get everything from a potion to a Master Ball.

“This is too CHEAT,” said one player. “I got around 1 million Pokéquarters by selling all the treasures I got with my random runs of the machine to improve it. “I adore her too much.”

The funny thing is that tons of comments seem to agree, stating that their adventures have been made much easier because of this. “I've gotten several Master Balls from this thing,” another trainer commented. “That in itself makes it worth it.”

In fact, there are even concerns about losing the Most popular item from The Indigo Disc in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple. Many fear that the machine will be nerfed soon, although other players are not so pessimistic.

“They are never going to nerf her,” said a trainer. “The machine incentivizes people to buy the DLC and makes the effort for the competitive easier. And that's what GameFreak wants.”

How to unlock the Item Printer

To use the Most popular item from The Indigo Disc in Pokémon Scarlet and Purpleyou will first need to unlock it.

The Item Printer is part of the Blueberry Academy content, so the first thing is to have the Expansion Pass that guarantees you entry to The Indigo Disk.

Once inside the Academy, you will have to complete a series of missions related to the main story. Basically you will need to meet one of the current members of the Blueberry League High Command, Levi. This will allow you to enter The Blueberry Academy League Club.

Shortly after the introduction you will go through a short tutorial about the new features, such as AP (Blueberry Points), how to spend them, and how to use Battle Points. Levi will also ask you to support the Baseball Club with PA.

But there are other clubs you can support, and to unlock the Item Printer you'll need to focus on the Science Club. This means that you will need to donate 200 AP to them and you will gain access to this feature.

And this is all you need to know about him. Most popular item from The Indigo Disc in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.