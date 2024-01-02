Just take a quick look at the list of the richest people on the planet to realize that artificial intelligence is going to be the technology that is going to dominate the future.

According to the Future of Jobs employment projection study prepared by the World Economic Forum, the need for professionals for the development of AI will be especially important in 2024, as well as with other technological trends that have maintained their momentum for years, such as electronic commerce. or cybersecurity.

However, despite the need to replicate human thinking in AI models, the field of Humanities majors (languages, philosophy, history, restoration, etc.) will continue to decline and will be the least in demand in 2024.

AI does not know unemployment. The rise of generative artificial intelligence models has made companies want to adopt strategic positions in this technology, which is why one of the sectors with the greatest demand will be engineering and software.

According to data from the InfoJobs job portal, offers related to artificial intelligence have increased 20% in 2023 compared to the previous year, and the trend pointed out by Future of Jobs 2023 is upward in this matter, where they target engineers. of Artificial Intelligence and machine learning as one of the most sought-after professions of 2024, estimating that around 19% of global positions in 2024 will be dedicated to the development of AI.

The report also highlights the increase in demand for data analysts and data scientists with an estimated net vacancy growth of 58% by 2024.

Cybersecurity becomes relevant. Companies have become aware that digital transformation must be associated with cybersecurity, to avoid attacks that can ruin their operations or reputation. This security awareness has triggered the demand for the incorporation of cybersecurity experts into the workforce of companies, but also to public organizations.

Data from the National Cybersecurity Institute (Incibe) indicate that the number of professionals needed in cybersecurity in 2024 will exceed 83,000, when in 2021 they barely exceeded 39,000. 48% of companies are training internal staff to fill existing cybersecurity vacancies, but only 20% of those positions are filled with internal talent, so the number of available vacancies will only grow.

E-commerce and marketing continue to ride the wave. Data from Future of Jobs suggests that vacancies in marketing and e-commerce experts will continue to rise during 2024 with a net increase of 25% compared to the current number of positions.

The 2023 Job Insertion Report prepared by the Valencian Institute of Economic Research for the BBVA Foundation shows that degrees in marketing and commerce had employment rates of 86.3% and 90.5% respectively, positioning themselves among the professions with the highest business exit in 2023, and everything indicates that the trend will continue in 2024.

The professions with the most unemployment: art and humanities. Professions related to the Humanities are the ones that are having the worst results in terms of professional opportunities. The National Institute of Statistics (INE) points out that art and humanities majors are those with the highest unemployment rate among their ranks, with 13.3%.

In philosophy, things don't look much better, where only 44.7% of graduates work on that material, and most likely do so on topics related to the ethical development of AI.

Paradoxically, the Future of Jobs report reveals that reading, writing and mathematics are going to be three of the skills that companies will take the least into account, so knowledge of literature will not have much weight in the curriculum of the candidates. Data from the BBVA Foundation indicate that these degrees have an unemployment rate of 17.3%, positioning it as the third degree with the lowest employability rate in Spain, closely followed by History with 16.7%.

In five years, the balance will be negative. The study provides an estimate of the job replacement rate in the next five years and the results are not very encouraging for the current employment outlook.

According to the World Economic Forum, by 2027, 83 million jobs will be destroyed, of which only 69 million will be restored. This represents a reduction of 14 million jobs or 2% of the 673 million jobs that currently exist worldwide.

