With the year 2024 consuming its first hours, it is easy to realize many of the joys that the film industry will offer in its coming months. Many of the most anticipated movies of 2024 They have already shown what they will offer, and the commitment to sequels, as usual, will be served, as will the remakes (some quite surprising).

Furthermore, fans of science fiction, especially classic science fiction, will have reasons to maintain hope in the return of legendary franchises. Here we leave you some of the best movie releases of 2024 that you should not miss and those to keep an eye on.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire

After the good reception of the return of these classic characters from the 80s, their next adventure will arrive on March 29. In Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, The new generations of paranormal exterminators and the originals must join forces in the face of a supernatural cold that threatens New York.

With more humor than the previous film and a grand return to the Big Apple, it remains to be seen what real participation Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and Ernie Hudson will have in the film, if it is more than just a cameo.

Alien: Romulus

Despite having been exploited to death, the veteran Alien franchise seems to continue in top form. On this occasion, he will return to the big screen with an installment that will be set between its two most acclaimed parts, the first by Ridley Scott and the second by James Cameron.

The person responsible for the project will be director Fede Álvarez, who already managed to bring Evil Dead back to the present in 2015.

Beetlejuice 2

After years and years of rumors and waiting, it seems that Finally Tim Burton, Michael Keaton and Winona Ryder have agreed to bring the remembered ghost back to life that was so much to talk about back in the eighties.

The cast will also be joined by actress Jenna Ortega, already fully established after her appearances in Scream and Wednesday.

Ferrari

Now that biopics are more fashionable than ever, well-known director Michael Mann and performers Adam Driver and Penélope Cruz will join forces to recreate the life of Enzo Ferrari.

Drama and speed will go hand in hand in a striking biography, which will hit theaters sooner rather than later: on February 9.

Dune: Part Two

French director Denis Villeneuve will return to direct the sequel to Dune, a new film version of the successful saga science fiction written by Frank Herbert.

The film will be a direct continuation of the 2021 premiere, so if you haven't seen it yet or want to refresh it, you better do so before next March 15, 2024.

Joker: Folie a Deux

One of the biggest hits of 2019, Joker, will also have a sequel, and this time the villain he will play Joaquin Phoenix will be accompanied by Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn.

The bad new? That all fans of the first part and this particular vision of the DC Comics universe will have to wait almost a year, until November, to enjoy it.

Yes to all of these expected movies of 2024 We add other upcoming releases such as Nosferatu (remake of one of the most celebrated vampires in the history of cinema), Guillermo del Toro's Frankenstein, Deadpool 3 or Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes, it seems that it will be a very promising year.