Suara.com – There was an interesting moment when the Indonesian National Team played a trial match against Libya on Tuesday (2/1/2024). Pratama Arhan was kissed by the opposing captain, Ahmed Ekrawa.

The Indonesian national team was beaten by Libya in a trial match with a score of 0-4. This defeat received the spotlight because the Garuda squad will appear in the 2023 Asian Cup.

Behind the defeat of the Red and White team, there was an interesting moment involving Pratama Arhan and the Libyan captain, Ahmed Ekrawa.

This moment occurred in the first half. Pratama Arhan himself was revealed by Shin Tae-yong as a starter.

At that time, Azizah Salsha's husband was holding the ball. Ahmed Ekrawa tried to grab it.

Well, this player from Blora managed to outwit the Libyan captain. However, Ahmed Ekrawa's foot hit Arhan's shin.

Suddenly Azizah Salsha's husband fell down in pain. Ekrawa is aware of his wrong actions.

He then apologized and kissed Arhan's head as a sign of his apology.

Apart from that, Shin Tae-yong emphasized that supporters were not worried about the Indonesian national team losing.

“So in yesterday's match, I didn't look at the final results, but rather checked the condition of the players. Because, since TC Turkey we have continued to improve the players' physicality. Maybe the fans were disappointed with the results, but believe me the team continues to experience positive developments,” said Shin Tae- Yong reported from the official PSSI website.

“Actually, I want to try all the players, because there are some of them who have just joined TC Turkey. Moreover, it is also for maturing strategies and adjusting team formations,” added the coach from South Korea.

Shin Tae-yong admitted that he did a lot of experiments, such as directly playing Justin Hubner, who had just joined, to placing Witan Sulaeman as a right full back.

“As I have said, I want to take advantage of this trial to sharpen the team's playing tactics, by adjusting to the physical condition of the players. For Justin, I am sure he can play straight away, I also hope that, through the trial, Justin can adapt to his game earlier. team and with his other colleagues,” he explained.

“For Witan, I asked him if he could play as a right full back, he said he could, because he had done it before. So this is all preparation and maturation for this team so that it can compete well in the Asian Cup,” concluded Shin Tae-yong.