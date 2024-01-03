Today we once again receive interesting news related to this Nintendo Switch game. This is an announcement that will not leave fans of Minecraft and its movie indifferent.

Minecraft and its movie

Specifically, we have been able to meet a new actor for the project after those previously confirmed. Recently, it has been confirmed that Jack Black will be part of the cast, playing Steve, although details about the plot have yet to be revealed. In addition, Emma Myers, Danielle Brooks and Sebastian Eugene Hansen have been reconfirmed for the cast.

You already know that the film is a project by Vertigo, Legendary, Mojang/Microsoft and On the Roam, with a cast of producers that includes Roy Lee, Jon Berg, Mary Parent, among others. Executive producers are Todd Hallowell, Kayleen Walters, Brian Mendoza and Jonathan Spaihts.

In the past it was confirmed that filming began in August of this year and that it will have Jason Momoa (Aquaman) and Matt Berry as protagonists voicing characters, according to a report from KFTV.

However, after that, the movies Minecraft and Mortal Kombat 2 were affected by strikes in the entertainment industry, and have now been given the green light to continue filming after the strikes concluded. Possible changes to release dates have not yet been announced, but adjustments to timelines are likely due to disruptions caused by strikes.

What do you think? Do not hesitate to share your opinion in the comments. You can also find our coverage of the game here.

