The Minecraft movie already has its Steve, and it only took us 10 years to give him a face and voice: the same Jack Black He will play Jason Momoa in the live-action that Warner Bros. is preparing based on the video game phenomenon. And we are not going to deny it, this signing fits a project that has been long in coming. A film that, by the way, has more than a year left to hit theaters.

Originally leaked in early 2014, and very shortly afterwards confirmed by Notch himself, the creator of the video game, the adaptation of Minecraft on behalf of Warner has suffered countless delays and seems to be perfectly on track. Of course, although Black will give the voice to the most emblematic character in the game, the main star will be the actor from Aquaman. And they are not the only well-known names associated with the project.

First things first: the report of Jack Black's signing began from Deadline, assuring that he would play Steve in the film. Far from keeping the secret for too long, the actor who already lent his voice to Bowser in Super Mario Bros. The Movie and will play Claptrap in Borderlands, responded on his Instagram account unequivocally: reading a book to learn how to play Minecraft and teasing that he was preparing for the role.

The known cast is completed with Emma Myers (co-star of the series Wednesday from Netflix), as well as Danielle Brooks (the new musical by The Color Purple) and a very young Sebastian Eugene Hansen. Considering the talents involved, we hope there is at least one musical number throughout the film. Behind the cameras, Jared Hess in the director's chair, who already worked with Black on Super Nacho and to whom we owe a Napoleon Dynamite which this year will turn no less than 20 years.

Perhaps Warner has not made the same effort as Sony Pictures, Universal or Netflix in making video game adaptations, but it knows very well where to go: through New Line it opted for Mortal Kombat, and the studios knew how to give us impossible conversions of projects like The Lord of the Rings, Ready Player One or Barbie. It will be interesting to see what they do with Minecraft.

For now, we know that the script is in the hands of Chris Bowman, Hubbel Palmer and Markus Persson and that the plot will revolve around a group of adventurers who will face the evil Enderdragon with the aim of saving the world. When will we see the result? Filming began in summer 2023 and the release date of Minecraft is set for April 4, 2025. There is still time for Jack Black to join more video game-related projects.

In VidaExtra | The best Minecraft servers to play in company