Fifty years have passed since the two tragedies at the Curvone di Monza in 1973: that of 20 May at the GP of Nations, when Renzo Pasolini and Jarno Saarinen lost their lives at the start of the 250 race, and that of 8 July, when in the same point of the circuit Carlo Chionio, Renzo Colombini and Renato Galtrucco died during an Italian Junior Championship race. Two tragedies that not only caused the safety criteria of the Brianza circuit to be profoundly revised, but gave rise to a series of changes. Also creating the conditions for the birth of Doctor Claudio Costa's Mobile Clinic, present in Monza on the day of the Jarno and Paso tragedy.

Gualtiero Repossi of Motociclismo d'Epoca tells us the news of those cursed days that changed the history of motorcycling. A video that sparked the memories of many fans, becoming the most viewed on our YouTube channel in 2023.