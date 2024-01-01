The star series of Star Wars has reached such high levels of fascination that it seems like a difficult bar to overcome without ruining everything.

When The Mandalorian arrived in 2019, it caused a sensation among Star Wars fans around the world for several qualities it displayed: innovative production quality, tributes to the saga in every shot, the enigma of a character under the casco or a distanced approach to the Skywalkers, turned the serie into something unique.

But it was little Baby Yoda, known at the time as The Childlong before knowing the name of Grogwhich made the Star Wars series led by Pedro Pascal go viral on social networks like wildfire.

The absolute secrecy with which the presence of the adorable animatronic was maintained was a key coup for the success of the series, and a nightmare for anyone who aspired not to swallow 800 spoilers with a single visit to Twitter – because then it was called Twitter , as it should be.

The first season itself ended with another coup de effect with the appearance of the Dark sword in the hands of Moff Gideonbut it wasn't as overwhelming as the debut of Baby Yoda.

At that moment we thought, how can this be overcome? Then season 2 of The Mandalorian arrived and the magic happened.

We were all waiting for the appearance of Ahsoka Tano, who saw Rosario Dawson debut in the role officially. Her appearance was good, as was his. Katee Sackhoff giving life in real action to Bo-Katan Kryze o la de Temuera Morrison as Boba Fettbut the icing on the cake has set a bar that, for now, and in my modest opinion, has not been surpassed: Luke Skywalker.

A magical time to be a Star Wars fan

The Rescue, the final episode of season 2 of The Mandalorian, generated a lot of buzz in the fandom over what Baby Yoda's rescue on Gideon's cruise ship would be like. The theories were crazy as hell: since the appearance of Mace Windu to himself Kyle Katarn. I even saw some about the arrival of Cal Lasted to live-action, but we are still waiting for that moment.

There were also those who made their calculations with Luke Skywalker, especially due to the majority disappointment that came with his passage through the sequel trilogy until his death in Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi. However, this option was considered a leftover option, the result of desires and almost unrealizable… almost.

The atmosphere changes, the music changes, Baby Yoda notices something, you notice something… A dark figure engages in combat with the dark soldiers, but you see it in black and white on the security footage. Then you see the green blade cutting metal like butter… one mecha after another falls before it.

That's when you see the glove and recognize a grip that you've been seeing since you were running around the house. Suddenly, you are once again that boy—or girl—who dreamed of traveling to that galaxy far, far away where doormats with legs and gold bars could be your travel companions.

You thought those crazy theories circulating online were absurd, and the magic arises again when you see the rejuvenated face of Mark Hamill again playing the son of Anakin Skywalker. Yes, it was CGI that could be improved, but what difference does it make? It's Luke!

The bar that Star Wars still seeks to surpass

Since The Mandalorian fascinated us with that Luke Skywalker scene, Star Wars has not been able to repeat sensations: Neither Cad Bane in The Book of Boba Fett, nor the mythosaurio in season 3 of The Mandalorian…

The closest thing we have had has been the presence of the young woman Ahsoka Tano interpreted by Ariana Greenblatt in episode 5 of Ahsoka, and it was because no one expected it, a quality that almost all series seem to have lost.

Announcing the presence of characters with insulting advance notice has become the trend to generate expectation, but it ruins unforgettable moments like the ones The Mandalorian left us.

This is a personal opinion, but I would appreciate it if Lucasfilm would stop character announcements and resume taking care of what is revealed about their projects. I'm glad I don't know much about Skeleton Crew because it sets me up to be surprised, for better or worse.

Did you know Thrawn, Sabine Wren, Hera Syndulla o Ezra Bridger They were going to be in Ahsoka, I lowered my expectations. I love Star Wars Rebels, but they didn't need to sell me the series with them.

The same happens with Hayden Christensen: He's made a big return in Ahsoka and, previously, Obi-Wan Kenobi, but it was announced so far in advance that you're basically just like, “Oh, so this is where he shows up.”

Let's hope that the good surprises return at some point and, while we're at it, that we bet on new characters to that those already known recover that aura of being “special”. It is not necessary for the entire group to appear in a series with cameos: sometimes, less is more.

But it is the opinion of yours truly, of course, you may think differently and want fan service to continue dominating the narrative of the series and movies—and not just Star Wars—. What do you think about it?