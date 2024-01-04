Loading player

At 7 in the morning on Wednesday, a six-day strike by doctors in training (already graduates, more or less our specialists) began in England, the longest in the 75 years of existence of the United Kingdom's national health service. The strike aims to obtain a substantial increase in wages which in recent years have not adapted to the growing cost of living and is the tenth called in the last ten months by representatives of the category of doctors in training. It is particularly important not only for its duration, but also because it takes place in the month of January, i.e. “the busiest period of the year for the NHS”, according to the Minister for Health Victoria Atkins: thousands of medical visits and operations will be postponed, after a year in which many strikes by healthcare workers led to the postponement of around 1.2 million appointments.

In the United Kingdom, junior doctors are people who have already graduated in medicine and are continuing their training course: they are just under half of the NHS doctors. As in Italy, also in the United Kingdom the medical degree course lasts 6 years: then begins the period of specialization school, hence “residents”, which in the United Kingdom lasts 9 years, while in Italy it lasts 3 to 5 ( depending on specialization). Doctors in training are precisely those who are completing their 9 years of specialization.

Since March 2023, junior doctors have been on strike in England for 28 days, for a maximum of four days in a row each time. The protest is led by the British Medical Association, the main trade union, and concerns the failure to adjust the salaries of doctors in training to the cost of living: due to the cuts in public health spending by the last four Conservative governments and the increase of inflation, the real value of the remuneration of doctors in training fell by 26% between 2008 and 2022. However, the reasons for the strike also mention the increasingly long shifts and the increase in burnout episodes among staff, the syndrome of psychophysical and emotional exhaustion in the workplace.

The doctors in training are therefore asking the government for a 35 per cent increase in salaries and the introduction of a new remuneration mechanism that prevents any future reduction in salaries compared to inflation and the cost of living. The government had offered an 8 percent increase in the summer and raised another 3 percent during the end-of-year negotiation phase, but the union had refused, considering it an insufficient proposal. In response, it had called a strike from 20 to 23 December: in the last three weeks only four weekdays were not affected by strikes or the Christmas holidays.

Other shorter strikes are expected to take place between January and March also in other regions of the United Kingdom, such as Wales or Northern Ireland. In Scotland, however, doctors in training have already accepted a salary increase of 17.5 percent over two years and have not yet called any further strikes.

The protest is part of a wider context of large strikes in the UK which began at the end of 2022 and continued throughout 2023. These strikes involved hundreds of thousands of people from different working categories, such as teachers and public transport drivers, and despite the specificities linked to each sector they have all concerned the cuts to public services in recent years and the failure to adjust salaries to the cost of living.

The healthcare sector has been one of those that have called the most strikes: in recent months nurses, ambulance staff (the first strike after thirty years) and medical staff with more than ten years of work experience have gone on strike. The latter category, for example, stopped strikes after an 11 percent salary increase.

These 13 months of strikes have had a huge impact on national health system services, leading to the rescheduling of over a million visits and surgeries. Thousands more will be postponed in these days: those who will be penalized above all will be patients who had to have non-urgent operations or routine checks, while emergency situations will be covered as much as possible by older doctors. Among the postponed checks there are also those for patients in remission from serious diseases, such as cancer.

Patient protection organizations have repeatedly highlighted the enormous impact of these strikes on patients and the further lengthening of waiting times for more than 6 million people on NHS waiting lists. However, the unions argue that the protest is necessary precisely to “save the national health service”. According to the British Medical Association, the system is short of doctors and this is not only due to the fact that every year too few students graduate in medicine compared to those needed, also due to the limited number of doctors, but also due to the working conditions that they are leading many people to leave the profession or go to work outside the UK, a problem also known in Italy.