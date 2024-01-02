The classic Renault 5 is back, adapted to new times. The new Renault 5 E-Tech is an electric car which has been in the prototype phase for two years, but is now finished. It will go on sale in summer 2024.

The French manufacturer has revealed it on its website, although the Renault 5 E-Tech It won't be officially launched until the Geneva Motor Show in February. Even so, we already know some specifications of this long-awaited electric car.

Renault

Brands need to make electric cars attractive to buyers, and resorting to nostalgia always works.

This is the new electric Renault 5 E-Tech

The Renault 5 began production in 1972, and was maintained until 1996. 5.5 million units were sold worldwide.

Most of them were manufactured in France, and at the Renault factory in Valladolid, from 1972 to 1984.

It was an urban car, small and compact, ideal for the city. Its popularity skyrocketed with the Turbo and Alpine models, which participated in many rally races.

The new Renault 5 E-Tech maintains the line of sports models, but is 100% electric. The only official data that is known is that the R5 incorporates a 100 kW (136 hp) electric motor with a range of 400 km. The battery can be used to recharge mobile phones and other electrical devices when the car is parked.

Renault

Traditionally, electric cars have their own line, which differentiates them from fuel cars at a glance. Bringing back past designs can be a way to attract older drivers.

Renault has announced that The Renault 5 E-Tech will go on sale this summer, with prices starting at 25,000 euros. In February we will know all its specifications. Models will be launched later Turbo y Super5.