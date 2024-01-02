From Reddit we get a fun video related to one of the most notable games in the Nintendo Switch catalog. We are indeed talking about Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

In the clip that we leave you below, we can see how the user Kinnybinny has recreated the encounter with a Kolog in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Without a doubt, the result obtained is surprising.

Here you can see it:

@kinnybinny The most unexpected jump scare in the entire Zelda series. Every time. #acnh #botw #zelda #yahaha #youfoundme #animalcrossing #breathofthewild #questing #nintendo #gaming ♬ original sound – Kinnybinny

