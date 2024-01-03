The smart lock market has been one of the main focuses of attention for a large number of manufacturers. However, most of them have focused on locks for exterior doors, with there not being as many options in the event that we want to add a basket type of objects also to protect the privacy of the rooms located inside our home.

Xiaomi has found an important vein in this type of device and has recently presented its latest proposal which, as often happens, depends on its success in the crowdfunding campaign that it has recently enabled. It is a smart indoor closer that includes, in addition to the usual features, biometric technology to be able to open it with our fingerprint.

Biometric scanner for your room

We are used to smart locks working through our smartphone or even our smartwatch. In this case, however, it also works without us having our mobile device nearby, we will only need our fingerprint or, failing that, know the opening code, to be able to access the interior of our room without having to interact with anyone. another device.

Furthermore, in this case Xiaomi has thought about simplicity in installation and subsequent uninstallation if we want to use it in the future in any other space. Therefore, in addition to being compatible with a large number of locks that are present on the market, it also ensures that the assembly and disassembly process can be carried out in seconds. Being a characteristic to take into account if it is possible that in the future we change our mind.

Different unlocking options

As we have previously mentioned, in this case we have several options to unlock the lock. Beyond Bluetooth, we can also use our fingerprint or a permanent password. But, in the event that we want to install it in, for example, a room in a house that we have on a vacation rental platform and the tenant is going to stay for a limited time, we can also establish temporary passwords that will change after a number of previously defined days. Finally, if none of the above is enough, we will have a physical access key to avoid any problems we may have in this regard.

As with the rest of the devices that Xiaomi sells for the home, in this case the distribution will be carried out through the Mijia brand. Therefore, all its management will be carried out through the mobile application that has been enabled for this purpose.

Regarding its autonomy, Xiaomi claims that it has a battery capable of lasting up to 300 days with four AA batteries. And, if necessary, it also has a USB-C emergency power supply. The cost of the standard version will be below $30. While if we want the higher version, the price will increase to $35.