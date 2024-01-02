Suara.com – The body of the former Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Rizal Ramli, who died at Cipto Hospital, Tuesday (2/1/2023) evening will be buried at the Jeruk Purut Public Cemetery (TPU), South Jakarta on Wednesday (3/1/2024).

Even so, the time of his burial is still being discussed by the family.

“The plan is to bury him in Jeruk Purut but the timing is still tentative,” said one of Rizal Ramli's colleagues, Adhie Massardi, while at the funeral home, Tuesday night.

He stated that Rizal Ramli's funeral still had to wait for one of Rizal's daughters who was in America.

“It's possible that it will only arrive in Jakarta around Wednesday. I still can't make a decision about the funeral,” he said.

Based on monitoring Suara.com Rizal's residence on Jalan Bangka IX number 49 was filled with relatives and friends.

Adhie himself stated that for the last month, Rizal had been battling complications from the illness he was suffering from.

Former Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs, Rizal Ramli. (Doc. Antara)

As previously reported, Rizal Ramli's staff, Yosef Sampurna Nggarang, said that the deceased died after almost a month of undergoing treatment at RSCM.

“The last month at RSCM, he fought his illness. God has other will,” said Yosef to Suara.com.

The sad news of Rizal Ramli's death previously circulated in WhatsApp groups among journalists. Following is the contents of the message:

“Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi rojiun. Our father/grandfather/in-law, Rizal Ramli, has passed away on January 2 2024 at 19.30 WIB at Cipto Mangunkusumo Hospital,” he wrote as quoted.

“We as a whole family apologize if there were any mistakes he made during his life,” he continued.

The message also explains the grieving family, namely Rizal Ramli's children, Dhitta Puti Sarasvati Ramli, Dipp Satria Ramli, Daisy Orang Ramli

Then Rizal Ramli left two grandchildren, namely Anabel Asmara Ramli and Anakin Lazuardi Ramli.

As well as the sons-in-law left behind by Fandra Febriand, Dina Arumsari, Daniel Kirschen.