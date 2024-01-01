Joel and Ellie seem to have resonated with the entire public, including those who have pirated the series.

The Last of Us series has managed to be a success, becoming one of the best video game adaptations in history.

The year 2023 has been an exceptional year for video games in general, and not only have we had great launches, in many cases worthy of being considered part of the best games in history, but we have also seen how they have been released exceptional adaptations, and among all of them we probably have to mention The Last of Us series. Considered one of the best HBO Max series, and ranking as one of the winners of The Game Awards 2023, we may be facing one of the best video game adaptations in history, if not the best, and that has been reflected in the number of users who have seen it week after weekbut it seems to have also been successful among pirates.

Just in case you haven't caught it, when we talk about pirates in this context we are referring to those who have seen it illegally, on pages of dubious legality or using methods of lax morality. Now Torrent Freak has published the list with the 10 most pirated series of 2023, and of course HBO Max's The Last of Us has placed firsthaving other heavyweights on the small screen just below.

Below you can find the complete list:

The Last of Us (HBO Max)The Mandalorian (Disney+)Loki (Disney+)Ashoka (Disney+)Secret Invasion (Disney+)Silo (Apple TV)Monarch: Legacy of Monsters (Apple TV)Tulsa King (Paramount+)Gen V (Amazon Prime Video)Ted Lasso (Apple TV)

Disney seems to be attracting more pirates

We have already commented that The Last of Us has taken first place by farbut the truth is that Disney+ seems to be the platform on which the most pirated series of 2023 are released. Specifically, and as you can see for yourself, it occupies four of the ten positions in this top, going from second to fifth place , more concretely.

In addition, we can watch several Apple TV seriesa platform perhaps less known among the general public but that has great productions, such as Ted Lasso, present in tenth place.

