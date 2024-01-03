The game's protagonist reappears in a trailer for the new game mode.

Ellie will fight again in The Last of Us Part II Remastered

Join the conversation

Naughty Dog has published a new trailer for The Last of Us Part II Remastered focused on one of its new game modes, specifically No returnwhich will have 10 playable characters, as can be seen at the end of the video that Ellie stars as a balanced character for this unprecedented experience.

Ellie is on Team Jackson, as well as Dina, Jesse, Tommy and Joel, who make up the first group of playable characters. For their part, Abby, Yara, Lev, Mel and Manny are part of the Seattle team, starting from a room in the Pinnacle Theater at the beginning of each game, except for Abby, who takes refuge in an aquarium.

With Ellie’s balanced playstyle in #NoReturnyou can switch between crafting, shooting, and melee with ease to survive in this roguelike mode. Pre-order #TLOU2Remastered now: https://t.co/YdX5JEx668 pic.twitter.com/K58s4ReIzQ — Naughty Dog (@Naughty_Dog) January 3, 2024

As was the case in The Last of Us Part II, each character will differ in their playing style, Ellie being very skilled and agile enough to eliminate any enemy, both snapper and human. On the other hand, Joel and Tommy will not be able to dodge, for example, while other characters will be better at stealth and others at crafting.

That said, it is worth remembering that The remastering will have more game modes, additions and improvements, something that is anticipated seeing the weight of the game. This is a perfect opportunity to take a second look at his proposal and, of course, delve into his world if you haven't already done so.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered will be released in a few days

The Last of Us Part II Remastered can be obtained cheaper than its original price if you purchase the PS4 version and upgrade to the PS5 version, since this jump has a price of 10 dollars/euros. Both the new version of the game and the update will go on sale on next January 19 only on PS5.

Join the conversation