The Last of Us: Part II immediately became one of the most controversial proposals in recent years. Players will be able to revisit Ellie's adventure in a remastered version which, among other novelties, presents a modality that is not suitable for “the weak of heart.”

In mid-November, Naughty Dog and PlayStation announced The Last of Us: Part II Remastered, an enhanced version of the modern PS4 classic. In addition to presenting improvements in the technical and visual section, it has new playable content that promises to offer hours of entertainment: a mode survival roguelike.

The mode No Return It is the most attractive section of the remastering, as it will allow players to select from 10 playable characters and participate in games where it will be necessary to improve equipment to survive. It seems that players who enjoy difficult experiences will find this section a challenge.

No Return, the roguelike mode of The Last of Us: Part II Remastered, will be very stressful

In a social media post, Del Walkersenior character artist at Naughty Dog, spoke about the new modality that will debut in The Last of Us: Part II Remastered and raised the hype of the community. Specifically, he suggested that this unprecedented section will offer a great challenge that will put players in trouble.

“I don't think they are prepared for how stressful the survival mode of our title The Last of Us: Part II Remastered is. Not recommended for weak hearts”Del Walke wrote in his personal account.

It's not hard to see why the No Return mode of the remaster will be very stressful for a section of the community. Because it is a roguelike experience, players will lose their weapons, upgrades, and abilities when they die. Additionally, each game will end with boss battles.

Dev promises that TLOU: Part II Remastered's No Return will be very stressful

This survival mode will allow fans to put themselves in the shoes of Ellie, Abby, ignoble, Joel, Jesse, Tommy, Lev, Children, Mel y Manny. Something interesting is that each character will have their own combat style and abilities. Of course there will be enemies humans e infected.

But tell us, are you excited about this modality? Let us read you in the comments.

The Last of Us: Part II Remastered will be available for PS5 starting January 19, 2024. Follow this link to find more news related to it.

