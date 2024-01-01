loading…

A child looks at the graves of people killed by Israel next to al-Shifa Hospital, Gaza City, Sunday, December 31, 2023. Photo/AP

GAZA – The number of Palestinians killed in 2023 is the largest since the Nakba (Catastrophe) in 1948, according to the Palestinian Central Bureau of Statistics on Sunday (31/12/2023).

In a statement issued on the last day of the year, the statistics center noted that 22,404 Palestinians had been killed since the start of the year, including 22,141 people since the start of Israel's aggression on October 7.

As many as 98% of the Palestinians killed were from the Gaza Strip, including nearly 9,000 children and 6,450 women.

319 Palestinians, including 111 children and four women, were killed in the occupied West Bank, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

As of the last day of 2023, more than 7,000 people were recorded as missing, 67% of whom were children and women.

More than 1.9 million Palestinians have fled their homes in the war-torn Gaza Strip.

According to data published by the Commission for the Affairs of Prisoners and Former Prisoners, thousands of Palestinians have been detained by Israel's racist colonial forces throughout 2023.

At the end of November, nearly 7,800 prisoners were being held in Israeli prisons, including 76 women and 260 children. A total of 2,870 detainees are being held under administrative detention, without trial or charge.

According to the Gaza Ministry of Health, 21,822 Palestinians have been killed, and 56,451 injured in the ongoing Israeli genocide in Gaza starting on October 7.

Palestinian and international estimates say the majority of those killed and injured were women and children.

(she)