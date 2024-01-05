The largest individual of the burrowing spider (Atrax robustus) ever observed, one of the most venomous and aggressive spiders in the world, has been discovered in Australia. Due to its large size it has been called “Hercules” and will be kept in captivity in order to extract its venom, in order to produce an anti-venom to be used in the case of people accidentally bitten by one of its kind. If not treated properly, a burrow spider bite can cause serious health problems and in some cases death.

Hercules had been found along the Central Coast in a location about fifty kilometers north of Sydney, Australia's most populous city. Initially he was transported to a hospital in the area to be able to handle him safely and was later transferred to the Australian Reptile Park, a small reserve that takes care of the care and protection of many local species. Inside the park, an area is dedicated to the extraction of venom from spiders and other venomous animals, with the aim of producing antidotes and carrying out research on their effectiveness.

After receiving the burrow spider, park officials quickly realized they were dealing with the largest individual of Atrax robustus ever identified. Including its legs, the spider reaches a maximum width of 8.9 centimeters, well above the 1-5 centimeters usually achieved by these animals. It is also peculiar that a male has such large dimensions, considering that they are usually smaller than females, although more venomous.

Emma Teni, one of the park's managers, told the Associated Press: «We are used to donations of large burrow spiders, but receiving a male of this large species is like winning the lottery. Although the females are venomous, the males have been shown to be more lethal.” Extracting the venom will make it possible to produce larger quantities of antivenom, which can be sent to hospitals that request it if necessary. The initiative was started in 1981 and since then there have been no recorded deaths from the burrow spider in Australia.

Hercules and his relatives, although smaller in size, live in woodland areas, but in some cases can also be found in parks and gardens in the Sydney area and further north as far as the city of Newcastle along the coast. The species is present only in Australia like the others always belonging to the Atrax genus. In English they are usually defined as “funnel-web spiders”, literally “funnel-web spiders” due to the particular shape of their webs.