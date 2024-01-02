Loading player

Justice reform in Israel is the most important and controversial legislative project carried out by the Israeli government of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who took office at the end of 2022 and is the most right-wing in the country's history.

The reform, presented at the beginning of 2023, has generated huge clashes and protests.

Netanyahu and his allies have long seen the interventionism of the judicial system, and in particular the extensive veto powers of the country's Supreme Court, as an element of imbalance in Israeli democracy, and above all an obstacle to their government projects. On the contrary, for the opposition and a large part of civil society, the government's attempts to weaken the judiciary are a serious danger to democracy. For months during 2023, thousands of people (and in many cases tens or hundreds of thousands) protested every Saturday in large demonstrations against the government.

However, the Hamas attack on 7 October 2023 and the start of the war in Gaza changed many priorities, both in the government and in society.

The justice reform desired by the government was made up of various bills which provided for, among other things, changes to the composition of the Supreme Court, a reduction of its powers, greater powers for parliament and so on. Of all these laws, only one was approved in July: it is the one on the abolition of the “reasonableness clause” which parliament had approved after huge protests in July, and which the Supreme Court rejected on January 1, 2024.

The other components of the reform should have been presented, discussed and possibly approved in the autumn, starting from November (also because the Israeli parliament goes into recess from July to October), but the start of the war in Gaza changed things. The unapproved parts of the reform were set aside, and the protests against the government also ended and were then replaced by other protests, which however concerned the Hamas hostages and not the justice reform.

However, the law on the abolition of the “reasonableness clause” approved by the Israeli parliament in July 2023 and rejected by the Supreme Court in January was one of the most important parts of the justice reform. The “reasonableness clause” provides that if Supreme Court judges believe that an administrative measure is in some way “unreasonable”, they can abolish it without parliament being able to do anything to intervene.

This clause, introduced by the Supreme Court in the 1980s, has for decades been one of the main counterweights to government power in Israel, where there is no formal Constitution but only a series of fundamental laws that establish individual rights and relations between citizens and state. The government wanted to eliminate it, but the Supreme Court prevented it.

The other laws envisaged by the reform, and which were set aside due to the war, provided for various other systems of weakening the judiciary.

The main one concerned the methods of appointing judges. Currently all the country's judges, both those of the Supreme Court and those of the lower courts, are selected by a commission made up of nine members of which only four, i.e. the minority, are chosen by the government (the members of the commission are: three judges of the Supreme Court itself, two representatives of the Israeli Bar Association, two members of parliament and two government ministers: even now, however, the Court is not isolated from politics, and most of the judges have conservative tendencies). The government would have liked to increase the members of the commission that selects new judges to 11, and increase the number of politically appointed members to eight. In this way, he would have total dominion over the appointments of both Supreme Court judges and lower court judges.

Another proposal, which however had already been shelved before the war due to protests, would have given parliament the power to annul Supreme Court decisions: a simple majority vote would have been enough to ignore the Court's rulings on government measures .