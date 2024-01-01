The Israeli Supreme Court has rejected the controversial justice reform proposed by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The proposed law was viewed negatively by a significant part of public opinion and by many observers, and had triggered large street protests that had gone into the background after the terrorist attacks of 7 October and the start of the war in Gaza.

Specifically, the Supreme Court canceled the so-called “reasonableness clause”, i.e. the article that would have taken away the justice's power to rule on the “reasonableness” of the measures approved by the government and the Knesset.

Justice reform was one of the most important points of the program of Netanyahu's government, which took office at the end of 2022. This reform would have reduced many of the powers of the Supreme Court and given the government greater powers in appointing its judges. From the government's point of view, the measure would have rebalanced the institutions, but for the opponents it would have instead eliminated counterbalances between the executive and the judiciary, whose independence would have been reduced.

The Supreme Court's decision falls like a brick on Netanyahu's government, already falling sharply in the polls not only for the reform, but also for the conduct of the war in Gaza, with many Israelis worried about the failure to prevent the October 7 attacks and for the unknowns about the fate of the hostages in the hands of Hamas, after the interruption of negotiations for their release with the terrorist group.