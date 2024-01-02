Loading player

The Israeli Supreme Court has issued a ruling that nullifies an important piece of the justice reform approved in July by Benjamin Netanyahu's conservative government. The reform severely limited the powers of the Supreme Court itself: in the first months of 2023, before the war in the Gaza Strip began, it had caused huge demonstrations in Israeli streets.

The piece of reform rejected by the Supreme Court is the only one that had already been approved by the government. It concerned the legal concept of “unreasonableness”: until July the Supreme Court had the possibility of intervening on measures approved by the government and abolishing them if it deemed them to be “unreasonable” in some way. The piece of the reform approved in July eliminated this possibility, which the right-wing parties had long criticized as too broad.

Now, however, this possibility will be reintroduced: the Supreme Court expressed its opinion on this matter with a majority of 8 judges out of 15. In the reasons for the sentence, judge Isaac Amit, who voted to reintroduce the “unreasonableness” clause, wrote that «it The State of Israel needs to strengthen its democratic component”, and that the measure approved by the Netanyahu government “went in the opposite direction, that is, it strengthened the power of its executive body”.

The reform project had been at the center of political debates in Israel for months, but took a backseat after the unprecedented attacks suffered by Israel on October 7, carried out by the radical Islamist organization Hamas. At the moment the rest of the reform has been shelved due to the war.

The most divisive piece, however, concerned the Supreme Court: secular and progressive Israelis consider the Court the only real balance to any authoritarian tendencies of the government, given that the country does not have a Constitution. The religious and nationalist right, however, believes that the Court's sentences are often of a political nature, and are decided to hinder the activity of its government.

– Read also: Discussions around justice reform in Israel