It is not yet clear what caused Tuesday's crash at Haneda Airport in Tokyo, Japan, in which a Japan Airlines jetliner carrying more than 300 passengers caught fire after colliding with a Coast Guard plane Japanese. The investigations have only just started and the black boxes have not yet been recovered, which will allow us to better understand what happened.

What is certainly known, also based on the testimonies of the people present, is that the accident occurred at 5.47pm local time, 9.47am Italian time, when the Japan Airlines plane (an Airbus A350-900) had just landed after having arrived from the city of Chitose, on the island of Hokkaido, in the north of the country. There were 367 passengers and 12 crew members on board, all of whom were promptly evacuated from emergency slides. However, there were 6 people on the Coast Guard plane: only the pilot was saved, who was injured.

At the moment the investigations are focusing on the communications between the pilots of the Japan Airlines plane and the airport control tower: it will be necessary to understand why the plane was allowed to land despite the presence of a Coast Guard plane on the runway .

In this regard, in the last few hours a detail has emerged that could be very important for investigators: the Live ATC site, which collects live air traffic radio communications, published the recording of what happened shortly before the landing. At 5.43pm local time, control tower staff told the pilots of the Airbus A350-900 to “continue” landing procedures towards Haneda Airport, and about a minute and a half later they were given clearance to land . Just over 3 minutes later the accident occurred.

At a press conference on Tuesday evening, Japan Airlines officials said that the plane's pilots had followed all necessary safety procedures, and that the plane had been properly cleared to land. However, it is not clear whether the coast guard plane had also been given authorization to be on the runway.

The plane caught fire immediately after the crash, but the more than 300 passengers were quickly evacuated and in the end only 14 of them suffered minor injuries. One of them told Japanese public television NHK that as soon as the plane landed there was an explosion and then flames shot up from the right side of the plane. “It was getting hot inside the plane and I thought, to be honest, I wasn't going to survive.”

Several passengers filmed the moments following the accident with their phones: in the videos you can see the cabin full of smoke and scenes of chaos among people looking for a way out. A passenger told NHK that the evacuation was also made difficult by the fact that initially the doors in the middle and at the tail of the plane remained closed, and therefore all the passengers had to crowd towards the front one to get out.