For many years, people have trusted their traditional banks to store their savings, but sometimes that is not the best option, especially because cybercriminals know very well how to deceive you.

And in recent days a case of scam that has affected an ING customer has gone viral on the Internet, causing him to lose all his life savings.

The affected person has told of his experience on social networks such as X, the old Twitter, and where he has fallen into two very popular scams such as vishing and telephone spoofing.

Specifically, he explains his experience so that no one else falls into this trap, and that, according to what he says, he received an initial call from a supposed member of the ING security team to alert him that unauthorized access to his account had been detected. .

To supposedly help you protect your savings, they offer you a “secure bank account” into which to temporarily transfer all your savings, to later recover them. As you can imagine, you never get your money back.

In this case, the cybercriminal offered him the alternative of stopping by an ING office, which is very rare in the national territory, or carrying out a series of simple security operations over the phone.

Although the affected person did not trust initially, he did verify that the telephone number they were calling him belonged to the ING branch on O'Donnell Street in Madrid, but in reality it was not like that.

However, cybercriminals used the technique of telephone spoofing to make the victim believe that they were calling from a specific phone, but in reality they were masking the number.

Seeing that it was O'Donnell's branch (although it really wasn't), he trusted and transferred all his savings to a bank account that was actually in the possession of the criminals.

To do this, the user had to carry out a series of security procedures with his telephone number and provide some security digits which, without knowing it, provided the last piece for the criminals to steal all his savings.

Given what happened, he called ING and they confirmed that he had been the victim of a scam, but after reviewing his case, they indicated that “no payment is due from the entity.”

In general terms, common sense must always be used, and entities are tired of telling their clients to never operate through telephone calls, and that any management be carried out either in person in an office, or through the official website or application.