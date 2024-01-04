Mirrors are a fundamental part of our vehicles, since thanks to them we can drive much safer, both when changing lanes and when we have to park.

Be that as it may, in times of adverse weather, the rear view mirrors They can get stained with mud, water or snow, forcing us to have to stop to try to clean them with a cloth, something that is not entirely effective.

However, there is a homemade trick in which you could use the toothpaste you have all your life to clean the rearview mirrors.

To do this, if your mirror has rain or snow drops on it, first you have to clean it with a cloth you have in the vehicle.

Once the rearview mirror is clean, you can spread a small portion of toothpaste over the entire surface, spreading it evenly and waiting a few minutes for it to dry.

After that, wipe with a cotton or microfiber cloth until the toothpaste no sea visible.

With this, you will have temporarily converted your rearview mirror into a snow and water drop repellent, so you can continue your trip.

According to experts, toothpaste is a mixture of an abrasive, detergent and substances that give flavor and smell, and fluoride is also added.

These cleaning agents, when applied to the rearview mirror, They end up creating a protective layer against rain and snow.

In this way, the surface tension is minimized, ensuring that the drops that form move quickly across the rearview mirror, so that in the end the water does not condense.