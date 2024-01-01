Television streaming, as a business, is a real failure. The numbers speak for themselves: Netflix's competitors will lose more than 5 billion in 2023.

The Financial Times has prepared a report with the estimated results figures for the main streaming platforms in 2023. Only Netflix makes ample profits. HBO Max makes slight profits, at a high cost. Disney+, Paramount+ and others add up to million-dollar losses.

The subscription business resembles a pyramid structure: To be profitable you need a lot of subscribers, and if you have a lot of subscribers, you have to produce a lot of content so that they don't leave, which means continually increasing expenses.

The streaming market is broken

This system can work when there is almost no competition, as happened with Netflix in its first years, or when there are no “incidents” that alter the plans, such as increases in inflation, wars, strikes of scriptwriters and actors…

Financial Times explains that only Netflix will generate profits in 2023. The increase in rates and the end of shared accounts has not negatively affected it. On the contrary, has gained 9 million customers. It achieves this by releasing more content than anyone else, but also by investing massively in series and movie productions, which entails high risk.

Disney+ has also gained 8 million usersbut the results are very different. Accumulates 1.6 billion dollars in losses in the first three quarters of 2023, and Disney has already laid off more than 7,000 workers. Many of his films have failed at the box office, and streaming does not make money, beyond maintaining subscribers.

HBO Max will end the year with slight benefits, but at a very high cost. It has had to license iconic series such as Hermanos de Sangre to Netflix, and has canceled numerous series. The cost has been the loss of 2 million subscribers in the last two quarters, and the last one is still missing.

There are no figures for Apple TV+, but taking into account that all the content is self-produced, that it has fewer users than the rest and that it is cheaper, surely its losses are at the level of the others. The difference is that it is not a problem for Apple, since it is the richest company in the world.

The worst stop of the year is Paramount+ (in Spain it is called SkyShowtime), with huge losses in 2023. It is desperately looking for a merger or sale. It is currently negotiating a sale to Skydance, or a merger with Warner.

With more than 5 billion losses in 2023, the streaming business is a failure. The experts are clear: the only solution is merge, license content, or become smaller. That each production company has its own streaming platform is not sustainable.