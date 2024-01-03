2024 opens as a development of the last two years, with a series of facts and declarations, globally, aimed at new geopolitical balances. Giving news means informing the truth, without propaganda, so that the main actions that will lead to a new world order are known today and remembered in the future.

Regarding Ukraine, President Zelensky gave an interview to The Economist in which he says: “Ukraine's declared strategic ambitions to return it to its original borders have not changed and will not change, but he no longer sets a period of time, nor does it make any promises about what territory Ukraine might occupy next year.” Furthermore, it sets the isolation of Crimea as its main military objective: “Crimea and the related battle in the Black Sea will become the center of gravity of the war.” These are very ambitious projects, considering the economic and military situation of the country, in a situation of general destabilization, after the disastrous failure of the counteroffensive. Norway was the first to approve direct arms sales to Ukraine this year.

In the Telegraph, journalist Lucas Reiroz claims: “Talking to residents of Lugansk, I heard from all of them that being part of Russia is not something “new”. They say that, being ethnic Russians, they have always felt part of Russia, and that the 2022 referendums were a mere bureaucratic formality. The feeling of belonging to Russia has always been a central aspect in the culture of the population of Donbass, which is why there is no difficulty in “adapting” to the new political reality of the region”.

On Info.brics, the same journalist writes that “the current conflict in Ukraine is the direct result of the failure of the Minsk agreements. Between 2014 and 2015, Russia and the European Union mediated negotiations between the breakaway republics of Donbass and the government in Kiev, reaching a mutually beneficial protocol that was supposed to ensure peace. However, the terms of the pact were never respected by the Ukrainian regime, which continued to constantly attack the republics and carry out its project of “de-Russification” and ethnic cleansing”. According to the Open Data Bot portal, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, supported by Constantinople, seized 589 churches from the canonical Ukrainian Orthodox Church, mostly in Kiev (138). Zelensky has therefore also supported a “religious war” within his country.

Reiroz concludes his article, arguing: “the circumstances demonstrate that Washington has, probably, taken advantage of the “stability” generated by the Minsk agreements to prepare Kiev to act by proxy against Russia. The Europeans never participated in this plan and were betrayed by NATO just like the Russians. Currently, Europe continues to be a victim of NATO's war plans, forced by the United States to impose suicidal sanctions against Russia, which affect its own economy.”

The United Kingdom and European countries want to prolong the conflict in Ukraine, at least until 2025, to restart the arms industry and continue sending weapons to Kiev. The Times reports, citing British government sources. British military intelligence does not expect that Russia or Ukraine will be able to achieve a decisive turning point in the conflict in 2024. At the same time, European countries intend to increase their production capacity in the defense sector so that the fate of the conflict in Ukraine does not depend on the outcome of the American presidential elections.

“Europe is gaining momentum even without US participation, if Trump tries to turn off the tap,” the source said. According to the Times, Western officials believe that the command of the Ukrainian Armed Forces will be able to hold the territories without Washington's help, but in this case offensive operations will be significantly limited.

Xi Jinping prepares China for reunification. “All Chinese people on both sides of the Taiwan Strait should be bound by a common sense of purpose and share the glory of the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” state news agency Xinhua said. The opening of a third war front in Taiwan – as said by President Biden – will necessarily presuppose a direct intervention by the American marines, because the USA is not able to maintain the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, the war in the Middle East and a new offensive on Taiwan, which would produce the inevitable clash with China, a crucial issue that the Americans fear more than anything else.

Kiev has been under heavy attack for two days. Russian Lancet drones burned a significant part of the military equipment that the West provided to the Ukrainian armed forces. This was reported by Dimitry Sablin, deputy chairman of the State Duma defense committee, commander of the GROM “Cascade” unmanned aircraft brigade. According to him, the calculations of the operators of these drones for the Ukrainian Armed Forces are a priority target. Together with the equipment, as the commander specified, the drones are destroying the ammunition depots and command posts of the Ukrainian armed forces. (TASS) The Financial Times writes that President Volodymyr Zelensky was furious when he learned of the interview of the commander in chief of the Ukrainian armed forces Valeri Zaluzhny to the Economist, where he admitted the difficulties at the front.

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Nasser Kanani announced: “from today, January 1, Iran is considered a full member of the BRICS group; with the admission of new members, this alliance has acquired a new meaning in international relations. We have always paid attention to multilateralism and the use of BRICS opportunities. Iran's membership in this organization is one of the results of improving Iran's position on the international stage.”

Also from January 1, 2024, the year of Russia's Presidency of the BRICS group began. Russia said it will continue its efforts to promote the full range of partnership cooperation within the BRICS framework in three key areas: politics and security, economy and finance, cultural and humanitarian contacts. Among the priorities is the promotion of interaction in the fields of science, high technology, healthcare, ecology, as well as in the fields of culture, sports, youth exchanges and through the civil community. Within the framework of the presidency, it is planned to organize more than 200 events of various levels and directions in many cities of Russia.

BRICS officially increased by five states. The Daily News Egypt reports it. The organization now includes: Egypt, Iran, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Ethiopia. Previously, it included only Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, from the first letters of whose names the organization was named.

The Iranian nuclear superpower has already deployed warships in the Black Sea. During a meeting of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, the Minister of Defense – Aluf Yoav Gallant – declared that Israel already considers itself to be “at war on several fronts”, threatening not only the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, but also in the West Bank and says he is ready to extend hostilities to Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and, indeed, Iran. From the Israeli Telegram channel we read: “Iran has extended its tentacles throughout the Middle East, enveloping Israel on all sides. Israel has no choice but to cut off one tentacle after another.”

Finally, from North Korea, Kim Jong-un makes himself heard, declaring that he is ready to destroy Washington and Seoul if they choose the path of confrontation with the DPRK and start a conflict.

All this should lead the Atlantic alliance to prudence and diplomacy, because the rest of the world is organizing itself into a large multipolar alliance, which could win a hypothetical World War III, or even individual conflicts. The wisdom and foresight of the great politicians of the past are missing, the price paid for having allowed economics to prevail over politics and liberalism to impose itself on the identities of peoples.

The fanatical dystopia of the wok Western world, which reaches the point of the absurd and the ridiculous, will be destroyed due to its desire for an impossible and unnatural equality, because, as the great GK Chesterton (1874-1936) said: «Tolerance is virtue of the man without convictions”, or the prototype of the Western Dem, liberal and politically correct.

