Maybe you don't know that the Cyberpunk 2077 expansion includes a new nod (or Easter egg) to GTA San Andreas, as the original CD Projekt game already did.

Cyberpunk 2077 may already be three years old, but we are practically talking about a new game. And much better, obviously, than what we found in December 2020 on PS4 and Xbox One. You could say that CD Projekt He has corrected all his mistakes.

And one of the reasons is Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty, an expansion that was released this year on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC.

Phantom Liberty, available in digital stores for 29.99 euros, introduces a new story, with characters such as Solomon Reed, Song So Mi o Panama Palmer (watch out for this brutal cosplay).

If you don't have CD Projekt's RPG yet, you can also get the Ultimate Edition, which includes the base game and the expansion in a single physical or digital package.

Have you already tried Phantom Liberty? It's possible, but maybe you didn't realize a great easter egg to one of the GTA (Grand Theft Auto) most loved of all time.

Phone number or fast food order?

In Cyberpunk 2077, we already found a few easter eggs, including references to GTA San Andreas, but also to pop culture icons like The Matrix (also in this DLC), or to previous CD Projekt games such as The Witcher 3.

Phantom Liberty was not going to be less. In this new story we find a great Easter egg from GTA San Andreas, which the most die-hard fans of the 128-bit sandbox will surely find.

It is at the beginning of the adventure, when we have to call Solomon Reed from a telephone booth. look at the combination of numbers what is on the yellow metal.

2 x 9

1 x 9 L

1 x 6

1 x 7

2 x 45

Far and reddit

Many players may have seen it, but they didn't make sense of it. Or maybe they were trying to decipher it to find a phone number.

The truth is that It's an easter egg from GTA San Andreas. Specifically, a nod to an iconic scene in which CJ, Sweet, Ryder and Big Smoke go to a Cluckin' Bell (fast food joint) to place an order.

It's Big Smoke, who literally say these words before the restaurant communicator:

''I'll have two number 9s, a large number 9, a number 6 with extra sauce, a number 7, two number 45s, one with cheese and a large soda.''

As you can see, It is the same combination of numbers that are in the cabin from Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. One of those winks that bring a smile.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty is the first and only expansion for the role-playing game, available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. It cannot be played on the PS4 and Xbox One versions. Remember that the sequel, dubbed Orion, is already in development.