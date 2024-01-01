It seemed that the government could not get rid of this SLS on the paving stones, but the car was finally awarded.

There are quite a few snags when it comes to auctioning cars online, but the government is not making it too difficult for itself. They take a few pictures of the car and you have to make do with that. They don't do inspections or viewings, it's 'take it or leave it'. And if not enough is offered? Too bad, better luck next time.

It is therefore possible that a car is offered several times. That was the case with an SLS Roadster, which we saw time and time again at Domeinen. The SLS was first offered in August, but the car was not awarded each time.

Funny enough, at Domains they did take the trouble to take new photos. That was not necessary, because the photos were taken at exactly the same location, from exactly the same angles.

The car in question was seized more than a year ago, in October 2022. This happened as part of a major drug investigation in Brabant. A beautiful Pagoda was also seized along with the SLS. It has also been offered via Domains and has already found an owner.

This SLS Roaster has now finally been awarded, for the amount of €111,000. Including 15% buyer's premium, the new owner has it €127.650 have to count down. That's a lot of money for a car at Domains, but it's still not a bad deal. You can easily pay €200,000 for an SLS Roadster.

Photo's: North Brabant Police Unit & Domains

