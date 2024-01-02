The Government of Spain has approved the Seventh General Plan for Radioactive Waste (PGRR), and it is going to have a tail. Its backbone addresses the management of radioactive waste and spent fuel during the activity of Spanish nuclear power plants, but it also considers other controversial issues, such as everything related to the centralized temporary warehouse (ATC) of Villar de Cañas (Cuenca) or the dismantling of the plants in operation.

In June 2006, the Government announced that Spain would have a centralized temporary warehouse where all high-level radioactive waste and spent fuel from Spanish nuclear power plants would go. Currently these elements are being stored within the plants themselves. On December 30, 2011, the Government revealed that the Council of Ministers had approved the designation of Villar de Cañas as the headquarters of the ATC, but the Seventh General Plan for Radioactive Waste has left this decision without effect.

Medium, low and very low activity waste will continue to be stored at the El Cabril plant (Córdoba) until the dismantling of the nuclear power plants is completed. On the other hand, the individualized temporary warehouses (ATI) of the plants themselves will continue to be expanded, and, in addition, they will be enabled seven decentralized temporary warehouses (ATD) within nuclear plants where high-level waste and spent fuel will end up until they are transferred to their final location.

The Government maintains the closure schedule of the Spanish nuclear plants

Leaving the Villar de Cañas ATC out of the equation requires finding an alternative solution to permanently store high-level radioactive waste and spent fuel. In this context, the Plan that the Government has just approved gives continuity to the Sixth PGRR by establishing the implementation of a Deep Geological Warehouse (AGP) that will receive both the waste and the fuel that will have been previously stored within the ATD of the plants. nuclear.

The Spanish nuclear plants that are currently in operation will stop producing electricity between 2027 and 2035

Regarding the cessation of the operation of the Spanish nuclear power plants, the Government keeps its itinerary intact: the plants that are currently in operation will stop producing electricity between 2027 and 2035. Its definitive stop will occur once 40 years of useful life have elapsed, although there are experts, such as Alfredo García, better known for his alter ego in X 'Nuclear Operator'who argue that those 40 years actually identify its design life, so that its useful life, which is the time during which the installation can operate safely and economically viable, can be much higher.

The Spanish nuclear plants will stop operating in a phased manner, so that the last two reactors that will go into inactivity will be those of Vandellós II and Trillo, both in 2035. The start of the dismantling of each nuclear power plant will take place three years later. of its definitive cessation of operation. According to the Government, all the operations we have talked about in this article will have a total cost of 20,220 million euros, an expense that will be paid by the companies that own the nuclear facilities through the fund for financing the activities of the managed PGRR. by the public company Enresa.

