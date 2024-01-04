The Ministry of Transport and Sustainable Mobility has approved the update of the tolls on the main Spanish highways for 2024. This establishes a rate increase ranging between 5 and 6.65%depending on the specific conditions of each administrative concession.

Transport also details which highways will see their rates increased. The increase has been effective since January 1, linked both to the Consumer Price Index and to the compensation of subsidies applied in 2023 in order to avoid further increases.

In the previous year, a subsidy was implemented that limited the rate increase to 4% by 2023, reducing a possible increase that was going to be between 8.4% and 9.5%. This limitation led to the obligation to plan staggered increases between 2024 and 2026. According to the Government, these measures have saved more than 33 million euros for users.

For 2024, the increase responds both to the rise in the CPI and to the extraordinary and temporary measures approved at the end of 2022 to limit tolls in 2023. Starting this year, the increase will be cumulativeTransportation pointed out “the need to pass back on to the user the difference that was not paid in 2023.”

Thus, the updates to the rates for users of the AP-51, AP-61, AP-6, AP-53, AP-66, AP-7 Alicante-Cartagena, AP-7 Málaga-Guadiaro, AP- 68 and AP-71, AP-9 and AP-46, approved through a Ministerial Order, at the proposal of the Government Delegation to the National Toll Highway Concessionaire Companies.

highway

rate review

ap-9

6,55%

AP-6, AP-51 y AP61

5,07%

Ap-46

6,65%

AP-53

5,07%

Ap-66

5,00%

Ap-7 ALicante-Cartagena

6,65%

ap-7 malaga-guadiaro

5,07%

ap-68

5,12%

ap-71

5,07%

The most affected highways are the AP-46 and AP-7, with a 6.65% increase. In cases such as AP-71, AP-7 or AP-66, the increase is around 5%. This increase is effective from January 1.

Although the Recovery and Resilience Plan presented to Brussels in 2021 to have access to European Next Generation funds reflected that “it is necessary to develop a payment system for use of the high-capacity road network that allows covering the costs of maintenance and integrate the negative externalities of road transport as happens in other infrastructures”, for the moment the proposal to make all highways toll roads is paralyzed.

